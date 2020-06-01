To Maddy, with love: Five Madhavan roles beyond 'Alaipayuthey' we'll cherish forever

Supraja Mahesh By

Online Desk

Madhavan's entry on a bike with Endrendrum Punnagai playing is an unforgettable stunner even today.

It was back in 2000 that the actor made his debut in Tamil cinema with director Mani Ratnam's film Alaipayuthey. The young Madhavan with his cool looks and killer smile was soon to become the face of romantic films in south India.

His boy-next-door appeal and effortless acting saw 'Maddy' giving consecutive hits in his early days and this went on to make him the star he is today.

Maddy didn't restrict himself to Kollywood. He didn't shy away from diving into the dream world of Mumbai. Donning many roles like that of Flight Lt. Ajay Rathod in Rang De Basanti, Manoj in Tanu Weds Mannu or the lost engineering student in 3 Idiots, Madhavan oozed charm in every film he signed.

But Alaipayuthey remains seminal still. Even today many associate Madhavan with the film, which in April marked its 20th anniversary. His loverboy role that saw him memorably standing in the train station at Tambaram waiting for actor Shalini gained a special place in every young heart.

The debut scene of Madhavan in Alaipayuthey in 2000. (YoutTube Screengrab)

While we wait to see Rocketry -The Nambi Effect, on his 50th birthday we look at five Madhavan roles, beyond 'Karthik' from Alaipayuthey, which will always be cherished.

1. The badass cop in Vikram Vedha

The 2017 action-thriller was a huge hit down south. Madhavan along with actor Vijay Sethupathi (Vedha) gave an epic entertainer from start to finish. Maddy's role (Vikram) as the 'no-nonsense' police officer in the chase to fight evil, even if it required putting bullets in one's head, was unforgettable.

Vikram is seen struggling to prove that things are either black or white, while Vedha, the notorious gangster gives him a hard time. For Vikram, his job as a police officer is full of righteousness and whatever he does is justified as it 'removes one less evil from the world'. What Joker was to Batman, Vedha with his tricks and riddles is to Vikram. Seeing Madhavan in a police role once again after Vettai (2012), where he was anything but badass, will always remain in our memory.

Actor Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in a still from Vikram Vedha. (Photo | IMDB)

2. A most relatable appa in Kannathil Muthamittal

Again, a Mani Ratnam-Madhavan combo with AR Rahman's music, Kannathil Muthamittal (A Peck on the Cheek) proved to be another feather in Madhavan's hat. Considered to be one of Madhavan's best performances, the film about love and peace in the times of war covers various layers of life which we see through the eyes of young Amudha, whose father Thiruchelvan (Madhavan) will do anything to make his daughter happy.

Amudha is told on her birthday that she is an adopted child and there begins her journey to find her birth mother. A beautiful story, showing very relatable family relationships, leads the simple family to Sri Lanka - a land drowned in rising militancy.

In Amudha's words, her father is short-tempered, opinionated and a strict person, but very loving underneath all that. The flashbacks give us a good insight into how Thiruchelvan does't shy away from letting his family experience the harsh realities of life.

Thiruchelvan takes his family to Sri Lanka in search of his daughter's

birth mother. (YouTube Screengrab)

3. Just your regular man in Anbe Sivam

In 2003, the young Madhavan got an opportunity to star alongside Kamal Haasan in Anbe Sivam. The movie covers various themes of life - society, communism, globalisation, love and topic of faith in 'Sivam' (god).

Though it wasn't much appreciated initially, it has acquired something of a cult following over the years. Madhavan is seen playing a young professional who works in the advertisement industry and has his own set of beliefs and ideologies. He is critical of everything and not a big fan of optimism.

A natural calamity in Odisha makes him meet actor Kamal (Nallasivam) and then begins Anbarasu's (Madhavan) transformation. The story is about how Madhavan's self-centered yet comic character grows up during his journey with Nallasivam, who Anba believes is a vayadi (talkative person).

The powerful performance by Madhavan alongside senior actor Kamal Haasan earned him praises from many quarters.

Still from actor Kamal and Madhavan starrer Anbe Sivam.

4. Rowdy in Ayitha Ezhuthu

Inbasekar was a role not many would associate with Madhavan.

In Mani Rathna's Ayithu Ezhutu, the actor plays a rowdy. After his cheeky films, his bad boy looks and underdog-gangster role was a surprisingly refreshing change in 2004.

The movie, which had a strong political subject attached to it, proved popular with all age groups. Starring Madhavan, Suryia and Siddharth Ayithu Ezhutu revolves around the role of youth in elections and a powerful man's quest to silence the good.

The task of silencing the popular student candidate (Suriya) is assigned to Inbasekar, who earns his living as a goon. There is a scene right before the song 'Sanda Kozhi', where we see Inbasekar's toxic masculine side. Madhavan shows his versatility as the scene progresses by showing us the flaws and vulnerabilities of Inbasekar.

Madhavan in a scene from the song 'Sanda Kozhi' in Ayithu Ezhutu. (YouTube Screengrab)

5. The hopeless romantic in Minnale

A man falls in love with a woman he meets at a wedding. Then fate puts her in his way again and she is all he can think of. However, this girl he has fallen for (Reema Sen) is going to get married. How he goes on to woo and win the girl over forms the crux of the film.

Though terribly corny, the movie directed by Gautham Menon was a huge hit in Bollywood too where it was remade as Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein (RHTDM). The hopeless romantic Rajesh (in Minnale) and Rajiv (in RHTDM) rekindled the idea of love at first sight. The character believes that 'everything is fair in love'.

With an extraordinary soundtrack to back him, this 2001 classic romance-comedy boosted Madhavan's romantic boy image even further.