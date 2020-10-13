Janagaraj, George Maryan team up for Suresh Sangaiah’s next

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Director Suresh Sangaiah, who made his debut with 2017’s Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, is currently awaiting the release of Sathiya Sodhanai, produced under Sameer Bharat Ram’s home banner, Super Talkies. It’s now known that the director and producer are reuniting for another film. Sameer took to Twitter and confirmed the news. “Yes. Have signed Suresh for yet another exciting film,” he wrote.

Suresh Sangaiah tells us the yet-to-be-titled film will be based on a real-life prisoner whom many have defended over the years. “The film will star Janagaraj sir and George sir (of Kaithi fame). Despite the serious subject, it will be told in a humorous manner. The rest of the cast and crew details will be announced soon. We are planning to go on floors next month,” he says.The director’s upcoming film Sathiya Sodhanai stars Premgi in the lead. The first look of that film was released just a week ago.