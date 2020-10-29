Suriya to Revathy: Stellar cast for Netflix’s Tamil anthology 'Navarasa'

By Express News Service

Right from the time of its inception, the news about top directors and actors coming together for Mani Ratnam’s production on Netflix created ripples all over. Yesterday, the actors, directors, and the technical team involved in the anthology, titled Navarasa, were announced.

Navarasa will see these top-tier technicians be part of the project without any remuneration. The profits of Navarasa will go to the FEFSI technicians who have been affected by the industry shutdown due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, Navarasa has KV Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Ponram, Karthik Subbaraj, Halitha Shameem, Karthick Naren, Rathindran R Prasad and Arvind Swami attached to direct the nine films based on nine emotions.

The project also stars names who are both new and experienced in the OTT space. Navarasa marks the OTT debut of actors like Suriya, Revathy, Parvathy, Siddharth, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Vikranth, Gautham Karthik and Aishwarya Rajesh.

Prasanna, Nithya Menen, Simha, Poorna, Ashok Selvan and Robo Shankar return to the OTT space with Navarasa. Apart from these actors, Navarasa, which is written by Pattukotai Prabhakar, Selvaa, Madhan Karky and Someetharan, also stars Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Ramesh Thilak, Sananth, Vidhu, and Sreeram.

There are nine cinematographers — Santosh Sivan, Balasubramanien, Manoj Paramahamsa, Abhinandan Ramanujam, Shreyaas Krishna, Harshvir Oberai, Sujith Sarang, V Babu, Viraj Singh — roped in for the nine shorts. Once again, there will be a heady mix of industry veterans and comparative newcomers involved in the filming of Navarasa, which will have music by AR Rahman, D Imman, Ghibran, Arul dev, Karthik, Ron Ethan, Govind Vasantha and Justin Prabhakaran.