STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

When a mill turned into a hill station for Shanthnu's 'Murungakkai Chips' movie song

Shooting with the special camera was no easy task for the actors, as they had to mouth the lines faster than they would do normally.

Published: 13th April 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

The team of Murungakkai Chips initially planned to shoot the song, ‘Eedho Solla’, featuring Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Athulya Ravi, in a foreign locale. “Director Srijar’s vision was to shoot the song in a colorful manner, somewhat like Mani Ratnam’s Pachai Nirame. The plan originally was to shoot in a country like New Zealand, Australia, or Bulgaria. But due to the COVID outbreak, these plans got shelved,” says Shanthnu.

Choreographer Shobi master, however, found an alternative, in an unusual location—an old mill in Pondicherry that he planned to revamp. “We were surprised by the new choice of location, but Shobi was confident about pulling it off, with sprinklers, smoke, and a special camera. The way he transformed the mill into a lush, colorful setting left us amazed.”

The song, however, proved tough to shoot. “The mill was extremely hot and uncomfortable, and we had to shoot in it for four days. In order to make the setting look like a hillstation, Shobi arranged for four water sprinklers and a smoke machine. The sprinklers provided us with some relief from the heat. There were days when even after finishing the shoot, we would stand under the sprinklers to cool down!”

Additional shooting challenges came in the form of a slow-motion sequence that needed to be shot, according to Shanthnu. “For this sequence, producer Ravindhar Chandrasekar had procured a Phantom Ultra hi-speed camera, capable of shooting at a speed of 1,000 frames/second. It helped achieve what the choreographer wanted.”

Shooting with the special camera was no easy task for the actors, as they had to mouth the lines faster than they would do normally. “What you see as slow motion on screen is, in reality, shooting that is done really fast. In addition, Athulya and I also had to dance at thrice the normal speed.”

The actor shares that one shot, in particular, took almost 15 takes to perfect. “But when we finally saw the entire song on screen, we were mindblown—all thanks to the efforts of director Srijar, choreographer Shobhi master, and cinematographer Ramesh Chakravarthy, who transformed a rather unattractive-looking location into a rich and colorful setting.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murungakkai Chips Shanthnu Athulya
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp