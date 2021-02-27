Gautham Menon roped in for Sandy’s 3:33

Kirubhakar Purushothaman By

Express News Service

We earlier reported that choreographer Sandy of Bigg Boss Tamil-fame is making his debut as a hero in the horror film 3:33, directed by debutant Nambikai Chandru. It has now come to light that director Gautham Menon will play a pivotal role in the film.

Talking about the update, director Namikkai Chandru says, “Gautham Menon will be seen as a paranormal investigator. Though his screen time will be less, he holds the answers to the film’s mystery.” Chandru reveals that Gautham was excited to play the role after hearing the narration.

“He never doubted my abilities about pulling it off,” says the debutant. When asked why he was particular about roping in Gautham for the film, Chandru reveals, “I wanted an actor who will be taken seriously.

Also, I don’t want people to assume the film is a comedy entertainer since Sandy is the hero.” While newcomer Shruti plays the female lead, 3:33 also stars Reshma Pasupuleti, Mime Gopi, and Saravanan in supporting roles. The makers are planning to release the film in May. Director Gautham Menon, meanwhile, is also acting in films like Rudra Thandavam and F.I.R.