Bharath’s next titled Yakkai Thiri

Bharath, who was last seen in Hotstar’s Time Enna Boss, will next be seen in Prabhudeva-Salman Khan’s Radhe, in which he plays a key role.

Actor Bharath

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Actor Bharath is set to be part of an upcoming film named Yakkai Thiri. This film is helmed by Bharath Mohan, whose debut film, Igloo, received a positive response on Zee5.

Apart from Bharath, the film will also star Sonakshi Singh Rawat, Janani, Baghavathy Perumal, Niranjani, Pratap Pothen, Pandiarajan and Sudha Chandran in key roles. “The film is a romantic comedy that can be watched by the entire family, like Jeans.

It follows a love triangle and will be an entertainer,” says director Bharath. Yakkai Thiri will have music by Arrol Corelli. The crew will begin filming in Chennai on Monday for 28 days, and will later move to Kolkata to shoot for a week in that city.

Bharath, who was last seen in Hotstar’s Time Enna Boss, will next be seen in Prabhudeva-Salman Khan’s Radhe, in which he plays a key role.

