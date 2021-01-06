STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

'Maara' not cliche romance, it's story about love: Director Dhilip Kumar

Kumar, who is making his feature directorial debut with the film, said it's not a typical love story and approaches the emotion from different perspectives.

Published: 06th January 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Madhavan-starrer 'Maara'.

A still from Madhavan-starrer 'Maara'.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tamil musical drama "Maara", starring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in central roles, is a tale of love and hope without being a cliche story of 'boy meets girl', says director Dhilip Kumar.

Kumar, who is making his feature directorial debut with the film, said it's not a typical love story and approaches the emotion from different perspectives.

"'Maara' is a story about love. It speaks about love at the core of it. It is the central element. It is not a girl and a boy love story. The basic cliches we usually attach to romance are not there at all," the director told PTI in a Zoom interview.

The film was produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa via their banner Pramod Films, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 8.

The story focuses on Srinath's Paaru who finds a diary full of sketches and paintings in her new apartment.

Awestruck by the artworks, Paaru heads out to find the artiste, Madhavan's Maara and experiences a new realm of art, music, drama, romance and hope.

Kumar said he came on board the project, an adaptation of 2015's Malayalam romance drama "Charlie", soon after the completion of his short film "Kalki" with Pramod films.

The director said the whole team was aware about not making "Maara" look like remake of the 2015 film.

"That became a very interesting exercise. When I came on board, Madhavan was already attached with the project. Madhavan's character is older than Charlie, so that in itself is a major indication that 'Maara' is not a remake. We are looking at a character who has seen bit more life than a 30-year-old," he said.

Collaborating with a pan-Indian star like Madhavan was a great experience for Kumar, who took the opportunity as a learning experience.

Praising Madhavan, the filmmaker said he was "bowled over" by the actor's professionalism and rationale approach.

"I have got a very wholesome journey with an actor who has worked in multiple departments. He was not like a senior but a teammate who was working with us to make a nice film," Kumar said.

"I'm bowled over by the method he approaches a film. There is never a power equation in play. There is always a rational approach. It is normal in a star system that a star can make people do things his way. But Madhavan doesn't operate as per that system. He is a thorough professional," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maara R Madhavan Shraddha Srinath Dhilip Kumar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp