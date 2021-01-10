Twitterati raise alarm after noticing Tamil soap's 'bad' election narrative

By Online Desk

Cringey Indian soaps that dangle irrational familial problems in front of eager consumers continue to thrive in the country, often preying on people who are still glued to the idiot-box in the OTT era.

A tense relationship between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law is the go-to trope adopted by many of these shows.

While such shows still continue, here's a question: Should you exercise your right to vote? The answer is an unequivocal yes.

However, a Tamil TV soap has sent Twitterati guffawing at their latest promo which shows a mother-in-law punishing (read: torturing) her daughter-in-law for casting her vote.

The promo shows an angry mother-in-law confronting her daughter-in-law because she voted.

The lady in the scary bindi adds that nobody in the family gets their finger inked because of "what happened to them".

When asked to apologise, the daughter-in-law continues to stand by her decision and says that what she did was right.

Kudos for that, but here comes the drama. The now furious lady of the house imposes a punishment.

In a fit, the lady of the house now punishes her by asking her to collect drinking water (for the whole family) in a large pot.

The next few seconds shows her slogging through the arduous task.

The usually rapt audience went splits with many accusing the show of sending the wrong message, especially during election time.

Many tagged the Election Commission's Twitter handle and asked them to take necessary action.

Hello @TNelectionsCEO @ECISVEEP , @vijaytelevision is broadcasting a serial which is against the voting / elections. Take the necessary actions https://t.co/A5jKmh6BTU — (@bharani_m_) January 9, 2021

Several hilarious memes too sprung up in response to the video.

This is not the first time Indian TV soaps have gathered steam online.

Recently, scenes from a Bangla show that went viral on social media showed a doctor using something that looked akin to a bathroom scrubber instead of a defibrillator machine to save a dying man. Scrubbing through 2020 maybe?

ZEE Bangla TV serial pic.twitter.com/uuR5G55kLb — R Bhaduri (@r_bhaduri) August 20, 2020

Another Hindi series had an actor tripping on an open suitcase on the floor, banging her head against a wall and falling into the same suitcase.

The events that follow make you feel like saying, "What did I just watch?"