AR Rahman to compose for Obeli N Krishna's 'Pathu Thala'

AR Rahman has been roped in as the composer of Simbu-Gautham Karthik’s upcoming film, Pathu Thala. Directed by Obeli N Krishna, the film is a remake of the Kannada hit Mufti. Pathu Thala thus marks the reunion of the Sillunu Oru Kadhal team of director Krishna, AR Rahman, and the Studio Green banner.“Working with Rahman sir is a blessing, and I’ve received it for the second time. Just like Sillunu Oru Kadhal, this album will be memorable,” says Krishna.

Although ARR has not composed for a remake, whose original had music by a different composer, since Aamir Khan’s Ghajini (2008), Krishna reveals that the Oscar-winner agreed to come on board after a narration. “I have made many changes to the original. Rahman sir heard the narration and felt it was an interesting script,” reveals Krishna.