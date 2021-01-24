‘Sillu Karupatti’ fame Sree Ram no more

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor and Krav Maga trainer S Sree Ram, who played the lead role in the 2019 movie ‘Sillu Karupatti’, died in Besant Nagar on Saturday. He was 60. Sree Ram was a known trainer of Krav Maga, a martial art developed for the Israel Defense Forces. It combines techniques sourced from aikido, boxing, wrestling, judo and karate.

According to the police, Sree Ram was climbing a steel staircase to the under-construction second floor. “He slipped and fell on the sunshade of his house and became unconscious. While family members were under the impression that he was cleaning the terrace, a neighbour noticed someone lying unconscious on the sunshade and alerted his family members,” said a police officer.

His daughter called for an ambulance but the crew declared him dead due to excessive bleeding from the nose. On information, Sastri Nagar police sent the body to Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is on. Sree Ram is said to have trained IPS officers and celebrities.