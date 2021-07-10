Netflix announces release date of upcoming Tamil anthology Navarasa

By Express News Service

The upcoming Netflix anthology, Navarasa, will be premiering on the platform on August 6, the streaming giant announced on Friday, July 9, 2021. The announcement was made through the first look teaser. The two-and-a-half-minute footage begins with a text, “An emotional journey of an industry coming together to support its people,” and shows the actors expressing different emotions as the title alludes to.

Navarasa poster.

(Photo | Netflix)

Popular actors who will be appearing in the anthology include Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Revathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prakash Raj, Aditi Balan, Siddarth, Yogi Babu, Simha, Sree Raam, and Pragya Martin, to name a few.

As suggested by the title and theme, the anthology comprises nine segments from nine filmmakers, namely Priyadarshan, Vasanth S Sai, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sarjun KM, Rathindran R Prasad, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Bejoy Nambiar, and Arvind Swami (in his directorial debut). Filmmakers Mani Ratham and Jayendra Panchapakesan will be producing and presenting the anthology. Navarasa is Netflix’s second Tamil anthology after Paava Kadhaigal, which was released in December 2020.