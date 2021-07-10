'Vikram' first look: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi form terrific trio in film

By Online Desk

The wait is over. The first look of Kamal Haasan's upcoming film 'Vikram' has been released.

Actors Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi will also be starring in the film in pivotal roles.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Haasan shared the poster and wrote:

“Only valour should wear the crown” I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram ….விக்ரம் #Arambichitom @RKFI @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl #FahadFaasil @anirudhofficial.”

He had earlier shared the title and teaser of 'Vikram' on the microblogging site on his 66th birthday.

'Vikram', which happens to be Haasan's 232nd film, is directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film is being bankrolled by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International.

You can check out the teaser here: