STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Vaa Sakhi is a song for all the beautiful women out there: Singer Maalavika Sundar

She’s been known in classical circles for a long time now and is a muchcelebrated ex-contestant in many televised competitive singing shows across the country.

Published: 03rd June 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Maalavika Sundar

Singer Maalavika Sundar

By Romal Laisram
Express News Service

She’s been known in classical circles for a long time now and is a muchcelebrated ex-contestant in many televised competitive singing shows across the country.

From Super Singer on Star Vijay to Indian Idol on SET India (from which a recent audition video of hers has clocked more than 1.7 million views on YouTube); she has stolen the hearts of millions with her amazing voice and absolutely adorable demeanour. Maalavika Sundar just released her first independent single, Vaa Sakhi, on maajja and we caught up with the curly-haired beauty to find out more.

We have come to expect beautiful contemporary takes on classical music from you and Vaa Sakhi does not disappoint. Tell us more about the composition?

Vaa Sakhi is a song for all the beautiful women out there who want to bring out the best in themselves. Being a woman is a unique energy and every single woman in this world is truly beautiful in her own way.

This song speaks about the beauty of women and how at every stage of her life, she rises above everything and gives nothing but love, affection and care. She is born to achieve whatever she wants. Vaa Sakhi is based on the Carnatic ragam Nattaikurinji and the sarangi solo is based on ragam Rageshri.

How would you define the sound of this single?

Carnatic music has been an integral part of my life and I have always been in awe of artistes like Ganesh Kumaresh, Hariharan and Pradeep Kumar, to name a few, who are not only classical performing artistes, but also have collaborated with artistes around the world and been the reason why a lot of music listeners enjoy the Carnatic art form. Vaa Sakhi takes inspiration from the contribution of such artistes with regards to sound and musicality.

The song is pure musical magic, above and beyond the great vocals. Tell us a little bit about the musicians you collaborated with.

The musicians I have collaborated with are all exceptional artists in the city. They have worked for all the leading music directors in the Tamil music industry and are very well known in the live gig scene. We have been performing for years together now and share an amazing chemistry, always trying to bring out the best from one another. The song features Ravi G on keys, Akshay Yesodharan (lead guitar), Reshwin Nishith E on bass, Ramkumar Kanakarajan on drums and Sayee Rakshith (violin).

Will this song be a single or will it be a part of a larger album?

The newly-launched platform maajja has helped me enter the indie scene and I wish to put out more originals in the near future. While I have been working on them, Vaa Sakhi is as of now a single. Streaming on all major music platforms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maalavika Sundar Vaa Sakhi maajja indie music Tamil Indie songs
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp