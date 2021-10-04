STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

People shouldn't look for political correctness in cinema: Anagha

Anagha, who featured in the hit 'Per Vachaalum' song from Dikkiloona, speaks about her love for the original song, criticism levied against her film, and more.

Published: 04th October 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Anagha

Actress Anagha

By Bhuvanesh Chandar
Express News Service

laiyaraaja’s music has changed the lives of many, including those in the movie industry, and it seems this has happened again. Following the release of the Santhanam-starrer Dikkiloona, Yuvan Shankar Raja's remastered version of his father’s iconic number 'Per Vachaalum' (Michael Madana Kama Rajan) has become a raging hit, with actor Anagha being in focus.

"The response has been overwhelming, and I am still processing all this. I love the original, and we were nervous about how people would perceive our reenactment of such a classic number. I am glad everyone loves it," she says.

The actor has come into the spotlight, also because she won the SIIMA Best Debutant Actress 2021 (Tamil) award. This comes as much-needed recognition, she says. "All my handwork seems to have paid off, and I am grateful."

The 'Per Vachaalum' video that went viral featured Anagha's dance moves prominently, and it is no accident, reveals Anagha, a trained Classical and Western dancer. "Dance is an important aspect of my life. It keeps me going, when I feel low," she states. It was her love for dance that pushed her towards cinema.

Another influence is her love for sports, an aspect both her films so far, Natpe Thunai and Dikkiloona, seem to have utilised. "It was one of the reasons why I signed Natpe Thunai. I was excited and took the hockey training seriously. Hockey is a tricky sport to master, but I tried my best," she adds.

In Dikkiloona, Anagha plays the role of Priya, who's unhappily married to Santhanam's Mani, who looks to use a time machine to change his life around. Two of the resultant new timelines touch upon the topic of abortion, and Anagha makes it clear immediately that she supports the idea of abortion being an individual's choice.

The actor found it hard to relate to Priya for other reasons. "That's the choice of Priya as well in this film, and I do think it should be up to the individual. But ultimately, I knew that a lot of people would be able to relate to her. I guess that's what matters," she said.

Dikkiloona has come in for quite a bit of criticism concerning its depiction of women, but Anagha shares that she doesn’t look for political correctness in cinema. "I think films should be seen as entertainment. It is a story, after all. Mani, the protagonist, comes from a certain background and grew up in a certain way, and so, he does what he feels is right," she says.

She hopes to find variety in scripts she chooses in the future. This quest for variety can already be seen in her film choices, with her upcoming Tamil film, Buffoon, having her play the role of a Sri Lankan Tamilian. She is also set to feature in the Mammootty-starring gangster film, Bheeshma Parvam.

Anagha holds big dreams for her future. If she were to get the time machine that Mani does in Dikkiloona, she says she would choose to work with the likes of Vetrimaaran. And perhaps, later on, she would like to make it as a screenwriter and director as well. "I would change nothing about the past though. No regrets," she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anagha Per Vachaalum Dikkiloona Santhanam Kadhal Mannana Anagha dance moves
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp