'Metti Oli' actress Uma Maheswari passes away at 40

Apart from 'Metti Oli', Uma has also acted in serials like 'Oru Kadhaiyin Kadhai' and 'Manjal Magimai'.

Published: 17th October 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Uma Maheswari.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Popular serial actor Uma Maheswari, best known for her role as Viji in 'Metti Oli', passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The 40-year-old had been battling illness for the past few months.

On Sunday morning, she vomited and collapsed before she was declared dead.

Apart from 'Metti Oli', Uma has also acted in serials like 'Oru Kadhaiyin Kadhai' and 'Manjal Magimai'. Besides that, she has also played notable roles in a few films. She has acted in films like 'Vetri Kodi Kattu', 'Unnai Ninaithu', and 'Alli Arjuna'. She had also essayed the lead role in a Malayalam film titled 'Ee Bhargavi Nilayam'.

Many from the Tamil film and serial industry have paid their condolences to Uma Maheswari. She is survived by her husband, Murugan.

