Mysskin, Sanchana, Joju George, Shabeer team up for 'Cult'

Mysskin, Sanchana Natarajan, Joju George will be appearing in Cult, an upcoming Tamil-Malayalam film. Directed by filmmaker Sanfeer, whose first feature, Peace, is awaiting release, the project is billed as an action-thriller. The film will also feature Shabeer Kallarakkal of Sarpatta Parambarai-fame and Ananya Ramprasad in prominent roles.

Set in Pondicherry, the film features Sanchana as Joju’s pair. Speaking about the casting of actor-filmmaker Mysskin, director Sanfeer says, “Since he is very selective about the acting opportunities coming his way, he took a while before saying yes.”

Sanfeer also describes his interaction with the Onayum Aattukuttiyum director as an “illuminating” experience. Sanfeer adds that Cult will exist as a single film with Malayalam and Tamil dialogues instead of two separate versions.

Shaji Mechery is producing the film scripted by Safar Sanal and Ramesh Girija. The shooting of the film is expected to begin by next month.