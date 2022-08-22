Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | Arya's action thriller 'Captain' trailer out

The minute-long trailer is set against the backdrop of North East Border Town and reveals that Arya is playing the role of Captain Vetriselvan of the Indian Army.

Published: 22nd August 2022 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Captain's trailer ( Video Screengrab)

A still from Captain's trailer (Video Screengrab)

By Express News Service

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil film Captain, starring actor Arya in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media on Monday.

The minute-long trailer is set against the backdrop of North East Border Town and reveals that Arya is playing the role of Captain Vetriselvan of the Indian Army. He narrates the four stages of an army attack: Identifying the enemy, understanding their weakness, deceiving them and finally the fight. The trailer then introduces area Sector 42, which has witnessed no military or civilian activities for 50 years. As the team begins to unravel the mystery of the forest area, they try to decipher the identity of a mysterious species. The trailer ends on the note that every attack has an unwritten fifth stage.

Expected to be an action thriller, Captain is written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, who has previously worked with Arya in Teddy. Other parts of the cast include Aishwarya Lekshmi, Simran, Harish Uthaman, Kavya Shetty, Gokul Anand, Suresh Menon, Bharath Raj, and Ambuli Gokul.

With cinematography by S Yuva, Shakti's Imman is composing the music. The film, produced by Think Studios in association with Arya’s The Show People, is slated for release on September 8.

This article originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil film Captain Arya Indian Army
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp