WATCH | Arya's action thriller 'Captain' trailer out

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil film Captain, starring actor Arya in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media on Monday.

The minute-long trailer is set against the backdrop of North East Border Town and reveals that Arya is playing the role of Captain Vetriselvan of the Indian Army. He narrates the four stages of an army attack: Identifying the enemy, understanding their weakness, deceiving them and finally the fight. The trailer then introduces area Sector 42, which has witnessed no military or civilian activities for 50 years. As the team begins to unravel the mystery of the forest area, they try to decipher the identity of a mysterious species. The trailer ends on the note that every attack has an unwritten fifth stage.

Expected to be an action thriller, Captain is written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, who has previously worked with Arya in Teddy. Other parts of the cast include Aishwarya Lekshmi, Simran, Harish Uthaman, Kavya Shetty, Gokul Anand, Suresh Menon, Bharath Raj, and Ambuli Gokul.

With cinematography by S Yuva, Shakti's Imman is composing the music. The film, produced by Think Studios in association with Arya’s The Show People, is slated for release on September 8.

