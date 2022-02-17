STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH Hey Sinamika trailer| Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in a love triangle 

Actors Mammootty, Madhavan and Karthi released the trailer on their social media handles.

Published: 17th February 2022 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The trailer of Hey Sinamika, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Aditi Rao Hydari, was released earlier today. Actors Mammootty, Madhavan and Karthi released the trailer on their social media handles. "This Summer, love gets complicated," reads a placard in this intense 2-minute 38 seconds trailer.

We are introduced to Yaazhan (Dulquer), a software engineer/radio jockey who marries his lady love, Mouna (Aditi), a weather scientist. Their rocky marriage turns for the worse when Malarvizhi (Kajal) enters the equation. A complicated love triangle begins.

Billed as a 'celebration of love and friendship', the trailer promises an intense romantic roller coaster ride filled with comedy and music.

Hey Sinamika marks the directorial debut of dance choreographer Brindha Gopal. The cast of the film also features K Bhagyaraj, Kushbu Sundar, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Nakshatra Nagesh, Yogi Babu, and Mirchi Vijay among others.

With a story penned by Madhan Karky, the film has cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman, music by Govind Vasantha, and editing by Radha Sridhar.

Notably, the title of the film is inspired by the Aye Sinamika track from Mani Ratnam's OK Kanmani, which also starred Dulquer in the lead. Interestingly, Dulquer has also sung for a track in Hey Sinamika. Jio Studios is venturing into the Tamil film industry with Hey Sinamika. They are bankrolling it along with Global One Studios

The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 3, 2022.

