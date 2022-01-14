STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

First look of Karthi's 'Viruman' released

The film has triggered huge interest and was released on the auspicious occasion of Pongal on Friday.

Published: 14th January 2022 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Viruman poster

Viruman poster (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

 The first-look poster of director Muthaiah's much-awaited action entertainer 'Viruman', featuring Karthi in the lead, was released on the auspicious occasion of Pongal on Friday.

The film has triggered huge interest for a number of reasons. Aditi Shankar, the daughter of ace director Shankar, makes her debut as an actress in the film industry with this film in which she plays the female lead.

Secondly, director Muthaiah's previous film with Karthi, 'Komban', was a roaring hit and that has led to fans having huge expectations from 'Viruman' as well.

The first look poster of 'Viruman' shows Karthi deep in thought, with a spear on his lap.

Recently, actor Karthi had announced that 'Viruman' had been completed because of great planning and execution by both director Muthaiah and cinematographer Selvakumar. The film has been extensively shot in and around Theni.

He had wished Aditi Shankar, saying, "Enjoy the journey, you are a natural."

The film, which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has been produced by 2D Entertainment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Viruman Karthi Aditi Shankar Muthaiah Komban
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp