Prabhudheva’s next, Rekla

Prabhudheva’s next project, which will mark the actor’s 58th film, is titled Rekla.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Prabhudheva’s next project, which will mark the actor’s 58th film, is titled Rekla. The film will be directed by Anbu who helmed the 2020 Sibiraj-starrer Walter. Rekla’s motion poster was released yesterday by Arya and it features a bull racing towards a khaki coloured cloth. 

Speaking about the film, Anbu says, “The motion poster denotes a twist which comes up during the interval block of the film. Rekla is a commercial entertainer and it will have Prabhudheva master in a different avatar from what he has done before. The title is a reference to the bulls that participate in the Rekla race who know whom they should be affectionate and aggressive towards.”

Rekla will have music by Ghibran who is collaborating with Prabhudheva for the first time. The shooting will commence in March. Produced by Olympia Movies, the rest of the cast and crew of Rekla are expected to be announced soon.

