Actor Sugumar pays tribute to legendary actor Nagesh on death anniversary

On his Facebook page, Sugumar, paying homage to the great actor, recalled a conversation he had with the legend while shooting for Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vasool Raja M.B.B.S'.

Published: 31st January 2022 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Sugumar with Tamil cinema's hit comedian Nagesh

Sugumar with Tamil cinema's hit comedian Nagesh

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Sugumar, who shot to fame with his role in director Balaji Sakthivel's critically acclaimed hit, 'Kadhal', has paid glowing tributes to one of Tamil cinema's greatest comedians, Nagesh, on the latter's death anniversary on Monday.

On his Facebook page, Sugumar, paying homage to the great actor, recalled a conversation he had with the legend while shooting for Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vasool Raja M.B.B.S', the Tamil remake of the Hindi superhit film, 'Munnabhai M.B.B.S'.

"During the shooting of 'Vasool Raja M.B.B.S', I asked Nagesh sir how he had managed to maintain his body fit and slim for several years. To this, Nagesh sir said, 'That is simple. I would sit down (to eat) when hungry and get up when I was still hungry. When your heart begins to think, this seems nice. Let's eat some more of this,' you must stop," the actor wrote in Tamil.

"Today is his death anniversary. Let us remember and praise him," he added.

Nagesh, one of the greatest comedians of Tamil cinema, has acted in over a 1,000 films, several of which have gone on to become classics. A master of timing in comedy, Nagesh was also a brilliant dancer. Nagesh was often referred to as the King of Comedy and as the 'Jerry Lewis of India'.

