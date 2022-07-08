STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Vishal plays a cop and a dad to a seven-year-old in 'Laththi'; shares stills on Twitter

Vishal had recently sustained an injury to his leg while shooting for an action sequence for the film and had earlier sustained multiple hairline fractures during shooting.

Published: 08th July 2022 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Vishal in 'Laththi'.

Actor Vishal in 'Laththi'.

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Vishal plays a constable and the father of a seven-year-old boy for the first time in his career in director Vinoth Kumar's upcoming action film 'Laththi'.

Sources close to the unit say that work on the film was on in full swing and that shooting was nearing completion.

Vishal, who sustained an injury for the second time while shooting for a stunt sequence for the film, has resumed shooting.

Sources also say that Sunainaa plays Vishal's wife in the film. "In Tamil Nadu, there are over 1.2 lakh police constables. For most of these people, the only simple weapon available is the 'Laththi'. This film will speak about the significance of that weapon," informs a source.

It may be recalled that Vishal had recently sustained an injury to his leg while shooting for an action sequence for the film, leaving the unit no other option but to cancel the shoot for the day.

Prior to this injury, Vishal had sustained multiple hairline fractures while shooting for some high-octane action sequences for the climax portion of the same film. The fight sequences are being choreographed by stunt master Peter Hein.

Vishal had to then undergo treatment for a few weeks at an ayurvedic treatment centre in Peringode, Kerala to recover from his injuries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor Vishal Laththi Sunainaa
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp