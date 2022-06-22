STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second look of Vijay's 'Varisu' released

The bilingual, which is Vijay's 66th film, is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-directed by Rambabu Kongarapi.

Vijay in Master.

Actor Vijay

By IANS

CHENNAI: The team of director Vamshi Paidipally's 'Varisu', featuring actors Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, has just released the second look of the film.

The second look has been released on Wednesday to coincide with the birthday celebrations of actor Vijay.

On Tuesday evening, the team released the title and the first look of the film. The film's title 'Varisu' means 'Successor' or 'Heir' in Tamil. Interestingly, the title poster has the tagline, 'The Boss Returns'.

Apart from Vijay, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film too tweeted the second look of the film.

The production house, in a tweet, said, "Let us all come together to celebrate 'Varisu' for Pongal 2023."

Expectations from this film, which has music by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by National Award-winning editor K L Praveen, are huge.

