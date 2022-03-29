STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dulquer Salmaan's 'Hey Sinamika' on Netflix from March 31

'Hey Sinamika' will release on OTT after having a reasonably good run in theatres and the film would be simultaneously available on both Netflix and Jio Cinema.

Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in 'Hey Sinamika' (Photo | IMDb)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Choreographer-turned-director Brinda Master's 'Hey Sinamika', featuring actors Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, will release on Netflix and Jio Cinema from March 31.

The film will release on OTT after having a reasonably good run in theatres.

Director Brinda took to Twitter to make the announcement. She said, "Hey Sinamika on Netflix from 31st March."

However, she later went on to retweet a couple of tweets that claimed that the film would be simultaneously available on both Netflix and Jio Cinema.

The story of 'Hey Sinamika' revolves around Mouna (Aditi), a weather scientist who falls in love with Yaazhan (Dulquer), a quirky and loving guy. What happens to their relationship after a couple of years and how things take an unexpected turn after the arrival of Malarvizhi (Kajal) form the crux of the story.

Govind Vasantha of '96' fame has scored the music for 'Hey Sinamika', which has been produced by Jio Studios with Global One Studios as Associate Producer.

