Pa Ranjith’s next production venture, 'J Baby'

Published: 30th March 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

First look of 'J Baby'

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that director Pa Ranjith has announced a five-film slate with Golden Ratio Films and Little Red Car Films. With last year’s Writer being the first film in this lot, it’s now known that the second film is titled J Baby. The film will mark the directorial debut of Suresh Mari. The first look of the film was released earlier today and it features the main leads Urvashi, Dinesh and Maaran. 

Speaking about the film, Suresh says, “J Baby is a family drama with a good dose of comedy and sentiment. It’s a story about a mother and her two sons. We have completed shooting for the film and it’s currently in the post-production stage.” 

Baaram’s cinematographer Jayanth Sethu Mathavan is handling the camera works for J Baby which will have music by Tony Britto of Koorman fame. Apart from this film, Ranjith will also be producing films by Lenin Bharati and his former associates Mari Selvaraj and Akiran Moses.

