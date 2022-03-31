First look of Hansika-Aadhi Partner out

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

It was earlier announced that Hansika and Aadhi are coming together for a film titled Partner that’s directed by Manoj Damodharan. The film’s first look was released yesterday by Arya and it features the lead cast as well as Yogi Babu and veteran director-actor Pandiarajan.

Speaking about the film, Manoj says, “It’s a comedy film with a sci-fi twist. Partner will be a fun entertainer that will be suitable for all age groups. We have completed the shoot and the post-production too. The film will release soon in theatres in a couple of months.”

Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Palak Lalwani of Kuppathu Raja fame in an important role. The rest of the cast includes VTV Ganesh, Robo Shankar, Thangadurai and Ravi Mariya. With cinematography by Shabeer Ahammed, Partner’s music is composed by Kattappava Kanom-fame Santhosh Dhayanidhi.

Meanwhile, Aadhi, who was recently seen in Clap, has Ram Pothineni’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual, The Warriorr in he will be playing the antagonist. On the other hand, Hansika has films like Maha, 105 Minuttess, My Name is Shruthi and an untitled film with director R Kannan.