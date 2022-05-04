STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijay-starrer 'Beast' to be available on Netflix from May 11

The Tamil-language film, which released theatrically on April 13, will also be available in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on the digital platform.

Published: 04th May 2022 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Vijay-starrer 'Beast'.

A still from Vijay-starrer 'Beast'. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay's latest movie "Beast" will start streaming on Netflix from May 11, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The Tamil-language film, which released theatrically on April 13, will also be available in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on the digital platform.

"Can you feel the power, terror, fire because 'Beast' arrives on Netflix on May 11 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi," a post on Netflix India's official Twitter handle read.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, "Beast" features Vijay as a former RAW agent who tries to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists.

Pooja Hegde starred opposite Vijay in the movie, which was produced by Sun Pictures.

Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh, Shaji Chen and Aparna Das are also part of the film's cast.

