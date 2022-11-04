Home Entertainment Tamil

Ajith completes dubbing for 'Thunivu', releases image online

The makers of the film have recently confirmed that the film is all set for a 2023 Pongal release.

Actor Ajith dubbing for his latest Tamil film 'Thunivu'

By Express News Service

Actor Ajith has reportedly completed the dubbing work for his portions in the upcoming film Thunivu. The image of the actor in the recording studio has been released online. In the image that has surfaced online, you could see the actor still sporting the look from the film. The film reunites the actor with director H Vinoth for the third time after Nerkonda Parvai (2019) and Valimai (2022).

The Thunivu update comes as a respite for fans as the film crew has been keeping a tight lid on the details of the film. The makers of the film have recently confirmed that the film is all set for a 2023 Pongal release. It is worth noting that Vijay’s film with director Vamshi Paidipally is also hitting the theatres on Pongal. 

With Ajith in the lead and Manju Warrier playing the female lead, the cast of the film also includes Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Veera in supporting roles. The film also reunites Ajith-H Vinoth combo with producer Boney Kapoor who previously produced their recent film Valimai. While Kapoor will be producing the film under his banner Bayview Projects, Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies will be distributing the film. 

Nirav Shah worked on the cinematography for the film while Ghibran composed the music. The first look image for the film was recently released while the makers are yet to release a trailer for the film

