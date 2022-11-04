Home Entertainment Tamil

Andrea Jeremiah's 'Anel Meley Pani Thuli' trailer promises a hard-hitting drama

The film is set to premiere on SonyLIV on November 18.

Andrea Jeremiah in Anel Meley Pani Thuli .

By Express News Service

The trailer of Andrea Jeremiah-starrer Anel Meley Pani Thuli got released on Thursday. The film, directed by debutant R Kaiser Anand, tells the story of a sexual assault survivor. Andrea plays a young woman who gets assaulted by a group of men in a hill station. From the trailer, it looks like an emotional tale of how Andrea's character takes the legal route and fights for justice.

Anel Meley Pani Thuli also stars Aadhav Kannadhasan, Lovelyn Chandrasekhar, Ilavarasu, Azhagam Perumal, and Anupama Kumar. The film has music by Santhosh Narayanan with Velraj in charge of cinematography. Raja Mohammed is handling the edits.

Anel Meley Pani Thuli is produced by Vetri Maaran, who has backed films like Udhayam NH4 and Kaaka Muttai, under his Grassroot Film Company banner. The film is set to premiere on SonyLIV on November 18.

Meanwhile, Andrea has films like Pisasu 2, Kaa, Maaligai, and an untitled film with director Dinesh Selvaraj in different stages of production.

(This story was originally published in Cinema Express)

