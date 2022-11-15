Home Entertainment Tamil

Udit Narayanan returns to Tamil, sings for Vijay Sethupathi's 'DSP'

Udit had last sang in the language for GV Prakash, for the song Machi Machi in Idhu Enna Maayam

Published: 15th November 2022

Veteran singer Udit Narayanan is returning to Tamil cinema after a gap of 7 years, with Vijay Sethupathi starrer 'DSP', composed by D Imman

By Express News Service

Veteran singer Udit Narayanan, who has delivered chartbusters in multiple languages, is returning to Tamil cinema after a gap of 7 years, with Vijay Sethupathi starrer DSP, composed by D Imman. Udit had last sang in the language for GV Prakash, for the song Machi Machi in Idhu Enna Maayam

The news of Udit's comeback was revealed by Imman himself on his Twitter handle. The song has been penned by debutant Vijay Muthupandi and Senthil Ganesh of Chinna Machan fame has sung it along with Udit. 

Vijay Sethupathi essays a cop named M Vascodagama in DSP. Former Miss India World Anukreety Vas has been cast as the female lead. Shivani Narayanan and Cooku with Comali-fame Pugazh are also essaying prominent roles in it.

DSP has cinematography by Venkatesh. Kaarthekeyan Santhanam is producing the film, while Karthik Subbaraj's Stone Bench Films will be presenting it. The makers have confirmed that the film will be a December release, but the exact date has not yet been announced.

