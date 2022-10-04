Ashok Selvan's bilingual Nitham Oru Vaanam gets release date

By Express News Service

The upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual, Nitham Oru Vaanam/Aakasham starring Ashok Selvan will release on November 4, according to the announcement made by the makers on Tuesday.

The film also has three female leads, Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali and Shivathmika Rajashekar.

Ashok Selvan is said to play three roles, Veera, Arjun and Prabha. Directed by R Karthik, Nitham Oru Vaanam/Aakasham will be a travelogue drama shot throughout India in locations like Chennai, Pollachi, Delhi, Kolkata, Sikkim and Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, the recently released teaser shows Ashok Selvan having several moments with the three female leads, as the film travels across different locations in India.

Apart from that, the film also stars Abhirami and Kaali Venkat in pivotal roles.

Produced by Viacom 18 Studios in association with Rise East Entertainment, the film has cinematography by Vidhu Ayyanna, editing by Anthony and music by Gopi Sunder.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

