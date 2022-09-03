Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu trailer out; GVM-STR film chronicles the rise of a gangster 

By Express News Service

The much-anticipated trailer of Silambarasan TR's next with Gautham Vasudev Menon has been unveiled in a grand event organised on Friday in Chennai, which saw prominent names like Kamal Haasan and Yuvan Shankar Raja in attendance.

The two-minute-twenty-second trailer begins with GVM's voice-over which introduces us to the protagonist Muthu, played by STR, and goes on to follow his journey from the streets of Mumbai. The trailer summarises the journey of Muthu as goes from strength to strength, taking down a murky, violent road into the world of crime.

The trailer also introduces us to other characters played Radikaa, who essays Silambarasan's mother and Neeraj Madhav, who seems to be playing a person with effeminate traits. Malayalam actor Siddique, who is playing one of the antagonists in the crime drama and register their presence despite fleeting appearances in the trailer.

As it was speculated earlier, the film is being conceived as a first in the planned duology and the first part is titled The Kindling. The trailer ends with Silambarasan, dressed in a suit, saying, "Tu bhaad mein ja."

With music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Siddharth Nunu, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is set to release in theatres on September 15.

