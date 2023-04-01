Teaser of Arya's 'Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam' out 

By Express News Service

The teaser of Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam, the upcoming Tamil film starring actor Arya in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media on Friday

The teaser begins with the heroic and hyper-masculine introduction for Arya, who is known for his violent ways to deal with obstacles. It is followed by heavy stunt sequences surrounding Arya as well as throwing glimpses of other characters.

Written and directed by Muthaiya, the film is backed by Drumsticks Productions in association with Zee Studios. Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam marks Arya's first collaboration with Muthaiya, who last directed Viruman.

The film features actor Siddhi Idnani as the female lead, and Prabu, Bhagyaraj, Singampuli, Naren among others.

Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, with Velraj handling the cinematography. Venkat Raajen, who previously worked with Muthaiya in Viruman, will also be editing this film.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

