'My Dear Dayana': a web series about couples in crisis 

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Actor and Bigg Boss contestant Manikanta Rajesh is set to star in an upcoming web series, My Dear Dayana. Directed by Arulmozhi Giridhar Ramaganesh and Purushothaman Kutti, the series stars debutante Mahalakshmi as the female lead.

Arulmozhi Giridhar Ramaganesh

Speaking about the story of My Dear Dayana, director Giridhar says, “The series is a romantic comedy that revolves around a couple who are in a live-in relationship. While other couples fight over big issues, this couple fights over the silliest of problems. How they overcome the conflicts between them, and whether or not they take their relationship forward forms the crux of the story.”

Manikanta and Mahalakshmi will be playing the live-in couple in the series. “Manikanta Rajesh was the only actor who connected with the story and suggested a lot of inputs for the series. He was a big support for the series,” says Giridhar, adding, “We felt a new face would suit the character best.”

The makers are planning to begin shooting for My Dear Dayana on April 15. “We are planning to release the series by the end of June. As most of the shooting is happening in and around Chennai, we hope to wrap up the shoot within 30-35 days.” My Dear Dayana will be shot in mainly indoor locations like a posh apartment, a resto-bar, etc... “The series will feel like an authentic American sitcom.”

Apart from the central couple of Manikanta and Mahalakshmi, My Dear Dayana also features a lesbian couple. “Members of the LGBTQ+ community have always been a prominent part of society. However, they’re still not portrayed in a good light. We wish to rectify that through this series.”

My Dear Dayana also stars actors Jana Kumar, Mahesh Subramaniam, Akshay Premnath, and Duroshini among others. Guha Ganesh will compose the music for this web series while the cinematography will be handled by Watts Prabhu. Elangovan will be taking care of the editing. The makers are yet to reveal their release plans for the series.

Actor and Bigg Boss contestant Manikanta Rajesh is set to star in an upcoming web series, My Dear Dayana. Directed by Arulmozhi Giridhar Ramaganesh and Purushothaman Kutti, the series stars debutante Mahalakshmi as the female lead. Arulmozhi Giridhar RamaganeshSpeaking about the story of My Dear Dayana, director Giridhar says, “The series is a romantic comedy that revolves around a couple who are in a live-in relationship. While other couples fight over big issues, this couple fights over the silliest of problems. How they overcome the conflicts between them, and whether or not they take their relationship forward forms the crux of the story.” Manikanta and Mahalakshmi will be playing the live-in couple in the series. “Manikanta Rajesh was the only actor who connected with the story and suggested a lot of inputs for the series. He was a big support for the series,” says Giridhar, adding, “We felt a new face would suit the character best.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The makers are planning to begin shooting for My Dear Dayana on April 15. “We are planning to release the series by the end of June. As most of the shooting is happening in and around Chennai, we hope to wrap up the shoot within 30-35 days.” My Dear Dayana will be shot in mainly indoor locations like a posh apartment, a resto-bar, etc... “The series will feel like an authentic American sitcom.” Apart from the central couple of Manikanta and Mahalakshmi, My Dear Dayana also features a lesbian couple. “Members of the LGBTQ+ community have always been a prominent part of society. However, they’re still not portrayed in a good light. We wish to rectify that through this series.” My Dear Dayana also stars actors Jana Kumar, Mahesh Subramaniam, Akshay Premnath, and Duroshini among others. Guha Ganesh will compose the music for this web series while the cinematography will be handled by Watts Prabhu. Elangovan will be taking care of the editing. The makers are yet to reveal their release plans for the series.