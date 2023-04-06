‘I have realised my dream role’, says actor Gautham Karthik

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

An actor’s life is marked by milestones—successes, failures, and some films that do just enough to keep them in the limelight. For those on the path of reinvention, some films act as stepping stones that propel them to explore new horizons. “Every ending is a new beginning,” says Gautham Karthik.

“At this point in my career, I think my upcoming film, August 16, 1947, will give a much-needed boost for me.” The film is a dream realised for him, as he always wanted to play a historical fictional character. “I signed many films along with August 16, 1947, but I think god wanted to place this film at this momentous juncture of my career,” he adds.

His release last week—Pathu Thala starring Silambarasan—allowed him to show his versatility as an aggressive undercover cop called Guna, which fetched quite a bit of praise. “A lot of people liked that scene in which STR pulls a chariot. Just after we shot that scene, he shook my hand and thanked me for saving his character, and pointed out that usually, it’s him that does all the saving.

I was taken aback by his lack of ego,” says Gautham. In August 16, 1947, his character is completely different. “I play a crazy, carefree character named Paraman, who goes through an emotional roller-coaster. I have always wanted to play unique characters, and that’s why my selection of scripts has been diverse. I believe this film will be a life-changing one for me,” he shares.

Directed by debutant N Ponkumar, August 16, 1947 is about a series of events that unfold between August 14 and August 16 in a fictional village called Sengadu, which does not receive news of India’s independence due to its setting and illiteracy.

“Initially, Paraman falls in love with a girl and hangs out with his friend Thavidan (Pugazh). While the entire village is irked by his personality, eventually, love and friendship change him for the better,” says Gautham. “It’s a transition-heavy character and it was challenging to pull off a role that demanded metered emotions and expressions. I believe I have done complete justice to the role with the inputs of my director and the positive energy on the sets.”

While his career is on the upswing, Gautham won’t allow himself to be carried away and believe that he can become a star soon. “I don’t think star status is for everyone. It is all in the hands of the audience. I aim not for stardom but to do my work sincerely. If people like it, they will appreciate it. Striving for star status may lead to potential disappointment,” he shares.

ALSO READ | NS Ponkumar's 'August 16, 1947': The day after independence

Over the last decade, Gautham has seen the highs of success and the lows of failures.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel bad about some of my choices and misses. But now, I am confident about my choices, and know how my films should reach the audience. I am no more the carefree actor I was. My learnings came from my failures; so, they were a blessing in disguise,” says Gautham, who points out that his marriage to actor Manjima Mohan was a significant milestone in his life.

“The feeling of having a companion—and the changes that come with marriage… it has been beautiful. For my next decade, I hope to give back all the love I have received. I want to do films that will make my family and fans happy and proud.”

