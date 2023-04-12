Home Entertainment Tamil

Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth to star in Sashikanth's 'Test'

"Test is a powerful and poignant story about the triumph of the human spirit and the enduring values of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and perseverance." 

Published: 12th April 2023 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 03:22 PM

First look poster of the upcoming Tamil film, 'Test.'

First look poster of the upcoming Tamil film, 'Test.' (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Producer Sashikanth of YNot Studios banner will mark his directorial debut with an upcoming film titled Test. Backed by Sashikanth's home banner with Chakravarthy Ramachandra, the film stars R Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth in the lead roles.

The newly released motion poster featured graffiti images of these actors. The makers announced that the film's production is underway. The film is said to be shot in Chennai and Bangalore until July. Test is expected to have a worldwide release in 2024 summer.

According to the makers, "Test is a powerful and poignant story about the triumph of the human spirit and the enduring values of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and perseverance." Test will be the 23rd film of YNOT Studios, known for producing films like Thamizh Padam, Vikram Vedha, Irudhi Suttru and the National Award-winning Mandela.

In a statement, Madhavan, sharing his excitement to be part of Sahsikanth's directorial, noted that the upcoming film will be the third outing with this production banner after Irudhi Suttru and Vikram Vedha

Siddharth said, "I've known Sashi as an amazing producer, co-producer and dear friend. I'm excited to see him as a director. I am sure he will pass this Test with flying colours. I'm very excited about the script and my role in it."

Hailing that Sashikanth's repertoire of films is testimony to his ability to back quality stories, Nayanthara said, "I’m thrilled to be associated with YNOT and in Sashikanth’s directorial debut Test, and I really look forward to playing one of my most well-written roles."

Meanwhile, Sashikanth, extending his gratitude to his well-wishers, stated that he is excited to bring his vision on screen as a director and tell stories that will resonate with the audiences.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

