Anandhi’s next titled 'White Rose'

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

On Monday, makers announced that Kayal-fame Anandhi is all set to lead an upcoming Tamil psychological-thriller film titled White Rose. Billed to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, the film marks the maiden directorial venture of director Rajashekar, filmmaker Susi Ganesan’s former associate.

Revealing that the film is based on true incidents, director Rajashekar says, “White Rose is a fictitious story based on some illegal activities connected to the medical field. The film is made to create awareness about the same, but will not be giving a message.”

Opening up more about the core plot of the film, he shares, “The aim of the film is to expose the animalistic nature lying dormant inside every human.” The director also shares that the film is titled White Rose because of the antagonist’s fascination for the same. Rajashekar reveals that he had someone like Anandhi in mind while writing the script.

“The protagonist of my story is a commoner and I wanted someone who looked like a girl-next-door. Anandhi met my character specifications perfectly. I wanted a face that the audience could relate to and empathise with.”

RK Suresh is playing the antagonist in the film. On choosing him for the role, Rajashekar says, “Initially, I approached RK Suresh to play another protagonist, the role of a police officer. On hearing the story, he chose to play the villain.”

However, the director tried to convince him against playing the role. “The antagonist does not have many dialogues in the film, as opposed to the roles Suresh usually plays. But he still chose to take up the negative role. I’m sure the audience will find Suresh in an entirely new avatar in the film, given that even his look is entirely different in White Rose.”

Backed by Ranjani, the technical crew of White Rose consists of music by Johan Shevanesh, cinematography by Elayaraja V and editing by Gopikrishna. “The film’s shoot is in the final stage and has been carried out in and around Chennai and even in medical colleges,” the director says. The makers of White Rose are planning to release the film sometime around September or October this year.

On Monday, makers announced that Kayal-fame Anandhi is all set to lead an upcoming Tamil psychological-thriller film titled White Rose. Billed to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, the film marks the maiden directorial venture of director Rajashekar, filmmaker Susi Ganesan’s former associate. Revealing that the film is based on true incidents, director Rajashekar says, “White Rose is a fictitious story based on some illegal activities connected to the medical field. The film is made to create awareness about the same, but will not be giving a message.” Opening up more about the core plot of the film, he shares, “The aim of the film is to expose the animalistic nature lying dormant inside every human.” The director also shares that the film is titled White Rose because of the antagonist’s fascination for the same. Rajashekar reveals that he had someone like Anandhi in mind while writing the script.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The protagonist of my story is a commoner and I wanted someone who looked like a girl-next-door. Anandhi met my character specifications perfectly. I wanted a face that the audience could relate to and empathise with.” RK Suresh is playing the antagonist in the film. On choosing him for the role, Rajashekar says, “Initially, I approached RK Suresh to play another protagonist, the role of a police officer. On hearing the story, he chose to play the villain.” However, the director tried to convince him against playing the role. “The antagonist does not have many dialogues in the film, as opposed to the roles Suresh usually plays. But he still chose to take up the negative role. I’m sure the audience will find Suresh in an entirely new avatar in the film, given that even his look is entirely different in White Rose.” Backed by Ranjani, the technical crew of White Rose consists of music by Johan Shevanesh, cinematography by Elayaraja V and editing by Gopikrishna. “The film’s shoot is in the final stage and has been carried out in and around Chennai and even in medical colleges,” the director says. The makers of White Rose are planning to release the film sometime around September or October this year.