Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Maaveeran' gets OTT release date 

By Express News Service

Maaveeran, the recently released Tamil film starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, will be available for streaming on Prime Video on August 11, the streaming platform announced on social media.

The film, an action fantasy drama, is directed by Madonne Ashwin, with Shanthi Talkies backing the film. The film also stars Aditi Shankar, Myskiin, Sunil, Saritha, Yogi Babu, and Monisha Blessy among others.

The film features Sivakarthikeyan as a timid cartoonist who sketches a story of a superhero. As he gets embroiled in circumstances, he gets the power of listening to a voice that only he can hear. Maaveeran follows how the cartoonist uses the voice to his advantage to overcome his obstacles.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi lent his voice for a prominent part of the film.

With cinematography by Vidhu Ayyanna, Maaveeran has music by Bharath Shankar and editing by Philomin Raj. Maaveeran opened to positive reception upon its theatrical release.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

