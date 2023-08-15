Home Entertainment Tamil

Location Diaries: Dhivya Dharshini on shooting for web series 'Mathagam' with Manikandan

According to the actor, while she enjoyed playing the role, filming the intense scenes was not easy.

Published: 15th August 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Dhivya Dharshini; poster of 'Mathagam'.

Dhivya Dharshini; poster of 'Mathagam'.

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

Actor and television presenter Dhivya Dharshini (DD) will be making her web series debut with Disney+Hotstar’s Mathagam.

The majority of her combination shots were with actor Manikandan. She will be seen in an intense role, playing a character suffering from a traumatic past. 

According to the actor, while she enjoyed playing the role, filming the intense scenes was not easy. The shoots of her portions were held in Chennai in two separate houses and an old godown.

“We had several night shoots. Apart from battling sleeplessness, we also had to contend with mosquitoes in the old godown. I was armed with mosquito repellants as well as mosquito bats to protect myself,” says DD.

Shooting inside the dust-laden, musty old godown interiors was another hazard she had to battle. However, the joy of acting and her love for art gave DD the strength and vigour to power through the rough shooting conditions.

On another occasion, she had to travel to a distant location on the outskirts of Chennai. “Once we reached, I realised that the actual shoot was to be held further away, in a place where cars could not reach as there was no road. We had to walk to the location.” 

But due to recent rains in the area, the wet ground was full of slush, making it almost impossible to walk through.

“The director arranged special tractors to reach the location.” However, getting onto the tractors was a challenge. “I couldn’t walk through the slush to reach the tractor, nor climb up to the seat, as I have a knee problem. So, the bouncers accompanying us had to carry me on a large jute bag to the location and back every day.”

The shoot went on there for nearly 5 days, sometimes even till midnight, during which it was tough for even the unit to transport their equipment to and fro. “That was one unforgettable experience,” she says.

She also shot romantic scenes on screen for the first time. “Director Prasath Murugesan narrated the story, script and situations in detail, with utmost clarity. My co-star Manikandan too was easy to get along with. During breaks, we would chat on a variety of topics from music to cinema. So, all of this made me comfortable while shooting the romantic scenes, which I found were very aesthetically captured.” 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhivya Dharshini Mathagam Manikandan DD Neelakandan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp