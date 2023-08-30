Chemban Vinod Jose’s new Tamil film titled 'Alangu'

Aswin Devan By

Express News Service

SP Shakthivel, who last directed Payanigal Gavanikkavum, the Tamil remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Vikruthi, will be working on his next directorial venture titled Alangu. The film, which marks acclaimed Malayalam actor Chemban Vinod Jose’s return to Tamil cinema after Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, also features Sarath Appani, Kaali Venkat and debutant actor Gunanidhi.

Inspired by true events that happened near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, the film centers around the clashes between Kerala’s political group and Tamil Nadu’s tribal youth. Speaking about the plot, Shakthivel says, “Chemban Vinod and Sarath Appani play siblings, and the former essays the role of a politician, while Gunanidhi represents the tribal gang. A dog plays a crucial role in the film.”

He then goes on to add, “Chemban’ s and Sarath’s characters will have only Malayalam dialogues in the film, and we kept it as authentic as possible.” Speaking about the unique title, Shakthivel says, “It’s an ancient title that refers to King Raja Raja Cholan’s war dog troops.”

Further elaborating on the connection between the title and the plot, the director adds, “We have linked a brief of this historical aspect to the core narrative.” Alangu also stars Sreerekhaa, Kotravai, Regin Rose and Shanmugam Muthusamy. The technical crew comprises of cinematographer S Pandikumar, editor San Lokesh and music composer Ajesh.

