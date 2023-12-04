Manikandan and Livin with Lover

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Earlier, we reported that actor Manikandan has joined hands with debutant filmmaker Prabhu Ram Vyas for a romantic drama. The film, which is titled Lover, marks Manikandan’s reunion with his Good Night producers —Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment.

A still from Lover

Opening up about Lover, Vyas says, “Lover will portray the dynamics in a relationship, and what goes into making a relationship work.” Vyas, known for helming the popular YouTube web series LIVIN, is once again dealing with relationships in his feature film debut. “While LIVIN had a light-hearted take on modern relationships, Lover will be a little more serious with drama and intense emotions.”

Apart from Manikandan, Lover stars LIVIN actor Kanna Ravi and Modern Love Chennai-fame Gouri Priya Reddy. Talking about the casting choices, Vyas says, “I pitched Lover to Manikandan even before Jai Bhim was released. I was quite sure that he should play my lead. We selected Gouri through an audition, where she outperformed everyone. She was perfect for the role.”

Be it LIVIN or Lover, Vyas is straightforward with his titles. “I wish to go for simple titles because I believe it makes it easier for people to know what the film is about. The attention span of the modern generation is very less, so shorter and catchy titles will ensure they remember my film.”

With Sean Roldan composing music for Lover, the film’s technical crew includes Shreyaas Krishna as the cinematographer, Barath Vikraman as the editor, and Rajkamal as the production designer. Lover has been filmed in and around Chennai and in a few scenic locations in Gokarna. With the film’s shoot recently wrapped up, the makers plan to release Lover on Valentine’s Day, 2024.

