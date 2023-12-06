Back to college: Actor Megha Akash on shooting for 'Saba Nayagan'

Rinku Gupta By

Express News Service

Megha Akash got all nostalgic while shooting for Saba Nayagan, co-starring Ashok Selvan. She had to shoot in the same location where her debut Enai Nokki Paayum Thota was filmed.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Megha, shares, “We shot majorly in SSN College. It instantly brought back memories of my Ennai Nokki Paayum Thota (ENPT) days. The people there who saw me as a newbie then recognized me this time and were very welcoming. It was a wonderful feeling. Many locations on the campus instantly reminded me of the scenes from ENPT and the time I spent with the crew back then.”

She also enjoyed reliving the college experience during the Saba Nayagan shoot. “As a student, I was very shy and reserved in college. But this time around it was refreshing to experience college life even though I was there on the campus for work,” shares a starry-eyed Megha. However, the shoot came with its own set of challenges.

“I was nervous once when I had to deliver a long monologue as part of a presentation in front of an auditorium full of students. I was hesitant about pulling it off as I didn’t want to make mistakes before such a large crowd. But my co-star Ashok Selvan helped me big time. He told me to practice the dialogue and perform it in front of him once before the take and this helped me a lot while facing the camera.”

Megha shares that she has found a new friend in Ashok Selvan, “I don’t open up easily to people. But he put me at so much ease. He was so witty and friendly, which helped me come out of my shell faster. Shooting with him was so much fun and I found a buddy in him. This also led to a nice on-screen camaraderie.”





