Vadivelu, Vetrimaaran, and Preethi Asrani win awards at Chennai International Film Festival

The curtains came to a closing for the 2023 Chennai International Film Festival on December 21. The event which began on December 14, saw 12 Tamil films being screened along with films from other languages.

At the end of the seven-day-long festival, actor and comedian Vadivelu won the Best Actor award for his performance in Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. Preethi Asrani won the Best Actress award for the film Ayothi, directed by R Manthira Moorthy.

Meanwhile, Udanpaal and Ayothi had bagged the Best Film awards at the Chennai International Film Festival. Ayothi director Manthira Moorthy and the film's producer have been awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each. Vadivelu and Preethi Asrani have been awarded Rs 50,000 each for bagging the best actor and actress awards.

Special Jury Award was announced to director Vetrimaaran for Viduthalai Part 1 which was released in theatres early this March.

Kalaichelvan Sivaji, the cinematographer of Por Thozhil, was chosen as the Best Cinematographer, while the film's editor Srijith Sarang was awarded as the Best Editor. Suren was selected as the Best Sound Editor for his work in Maamannan, and Directed by Bhagawath, Last Heart was selected as the best short film, while there were also several awards presented for other language films as well.

