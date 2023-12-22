Home Entertainment Tamil

Vadivelu, Vetrimaaran, and Preethi Asrani win awards at Chennai International Film Festival

Vadivelu and Preethi Asrani have been awarded Rs 50,000 each for bagging the best actor and actress awards.

Published: 22nd December 2023 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Vadivelu, Vetrimaaran, and Preethi Asrani win awards at Chennai International Film Festival

Vadivelu, Vetrimaaran, and Preethi Asrani

By Express News Service

The curtains came to a closing for the 2023 Chennai International Film Festival on December 21. The event which began on December 14, saw 12 Tamil films being screened along with films from other languages. 

At the end of the seven-day-long festival, actor and comedian Vadivelu won the Best Actor award for his performance in Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. Preethi Asrani won the Best Actress award for the film Ayothi, directed by R Manthira Moorthy. 

Meanwhile, Udanpaal and Ayothi had bagged the Best Film awards at the Chennai International Film Festival. Ayothi director Manthira Moorthy and the film's producer have been awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each. Vadivelu and Preethi Asrani have been awarded Rs 50,000 each for bagging the best actor and actress awards.

Special Jury Award was announced to director Vetrimaaran for Viduthalai Part 1 which was released in theatres early this March.

Kalaichelvan Sivaji, the cinematographer of Por Thozhil, was chosen as the Best Cinematographer, while the film's editor Srijith Sarang was awarded as the Best Editor. Suren was selected as the Best Sound Editor for his work in Maamannan, and Directed by Bhagawath, Last Heart was selected as the best short film, while there were also several awards presented for other language films as well.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai International Film Festival Vadivelu Vetrimaaran Preethi Asrani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp