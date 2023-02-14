First look poster of 'Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai' out

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

The first look poster of the upcoming Tamil film Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai was released by the makers on social media on Tuesday, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The film will be presented by filmmaker Jeo Baby, who is known for making the hard-hitting Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.

The film stars Lijomol, Rohini, Anusha, Deepa, Vineeth, and Kalesh, among others. The film is directed by filmmaker Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan, who recently directed Thalaikoothal. The first look poster features two women lying down as they embrace each other and lean in for a kiss.

Speaking about the film, Jayaprakash said to Cinema Express, “It will be a social drama. Initially, the film was titled Butterfly, symbolising coming out from the cocoon, and they announce they are not straight. The film will be about how society will perceive such individuals, and talk about inclusivity and the LGBTQ community. Love cannot be judged by anyone or any belief system. Love is above all.”

In Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai, Vineeth plays a father, while Kalesh plays a lover and friend. Lijomol and Anusha play the lead roles, and lovers in the film. The shooting has been completed and it is currently in the post-production stages. "We are planning to send it to festivals and in parallel, trying for a release, hopefully by March," said Jayaprakash.

The technical crew of the film includes cinematography by Sree Saravanan and editing is handled by Dani Charles. The music is composed by Kannan Narayanan.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

