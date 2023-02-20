Home Entertainment Tamil

First look of Hiphop Tamizha's 'Veeran' is out

The poster features Aadhi as a man with superpowers, with lightning bolts coming out from his palm, one of them which split his face into two different looks.

Published: 20th February 2023 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Hiphop Tamizha in 'Veeran'.

Hiphop Tamizha in 'Veeran'.

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

The first look of Veeran, the upcoming Tamil film starring Hiphop Tamizha, was released by the makers on social media on Monday. The film is set to hit the theatres this summer, the team added.

The poster features Aadhi as a man with superpowers, with lightning bolts coming out from his palm, one of them which split his face into two different looks.

The film is directed by ARK Saravanan of the Maragatha Naanayam-fame. It is backed by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan's Sathya Jyothi Films who had earlier collaborated with Adhi for Sivakumarin Sabadham and Anbarivu. The shooting for Veeran has been wrapped up. The film also features Athira Raj as the female lead in the film which also stars Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat and Sassi Selvaraj.

Adhi is also composing music for Veeran which will have cinematography by Deepak D Menon.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veeran Hiphop Tamizha
India Matters
Hemanth Kunje kept Hemant Naik's body in a gunny bag for two days at his bathroom before taking it to a land and setting it on fire. (CCTV screengrab)
Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone in Karnataka, stores body in loo
A 'pill' for suicide prevention: Findings from conditional cash transfer programs
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Why mother tongue education matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
How India’s growth story could be yours too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp