First look of Hiphop Tamizha's 'Veeran' is out

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

The first look of Veeran, the upcoming Tamil film starring Hiphop Tamizha, was released by the makers on social media on Monday. The film is set to hit the theatres this summer, the team added.

The poster features Aadhi as a man with superpowers, with lightning bolts coming out from his palm, one of them which split his face into two different looks.

The film is directed by ARK Saravanan of the Maragatha Naanayam-fame. It is backed by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan's Sathya Jyothi Films who had earlier collaborated with Adhi for Sivakumarin Sabadham and Anbarivu. The shooting for Veeran has been wrapped up. The film also features Athira Raj as the female lead in the film which also stars Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat and Sassi Selvaraj.

Adhi is also composing music for Veeran which will have cinematography by Deepak D Menon.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

