Home Entertainment Tamil

‘Siva anna stressed the importance of hard work’

The young actor, who is balancing her film career with a successful stint on the small screen with popular reality show, Cooku with Comali, received ample amounts of wisdom from Sivakarthikeyan.

Published: 13th July 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Maaveeran.

A still from Maaveeran.

By Prashanth Vallavan
Express News Service

The hero’s sister has always been an ineradicable part of Tamil cinema. From being the quirky sidekick to being the emotional heartbeat of the story, we have seen many thangachi’s on-screen. Joining this list is Monisha Blessy, who plays Sivakarthikeyan’s sister in the upcoming Madonne Ashwin directorial, Maaveeran. Understanding the impact such a supporting role could have on the story, Monisha says, “I like to do supporting characters, especially ones that journey along with the story. Even if it is just one scene I want it to be something that leaves a strong imprint on the story.”

Monisha asserts that her role in Maaveeran is definitely one such.  “It is a subtle character but one that travels wonderfully along with the flow of the story. I am happy that it happens to be my big-screen debut,” says Monisha, who has been trying to get into the film industry since 2017. Having faced multiple auditions, she credits her relentless spirit for keeping her passion alive.

“I have always wanted to act on the big screen. I wasn’t picky with the opportunities that I got, and I gave it my all every single time.” When she finally got her big break, it happened to be a huge production with a stellar star cast that included Sivakarthikeyan, Saritha, and Mysskin.

While she confessed that it was intimidating at first, the warmth of her cast and crew helped ease her anxiety. ”Our director Ashwin anna took the time to explain everything to me. Everyone was a senior artist and it was a huge learning process. I don’t know if I would have learned this much in any other sets,” says Monisha.

Speaking in reverence about sharing screen with Saritha, Monisha profusely praises the former’s professionalism. “Saritha Ma’am always used to share her experience with me. She told me how, back in the day, they had a lot of time constraints and how artists used to perform in single takes. Everybody on set was in awe of how fast she performed.”

The young actor, who is balancing her film career with a successful stint on the small screen with popular reality show, Cooku with Comali, received ample amounts of wisdom from Sivakarthikeyan, who also charted a similar path.

“Siva anna always used to stress the importance of consistent hard work. After the third schedule of Maaveeran, I got an opportunity to get into the reality show Cooku With Comali. He told me that it was a very good opportunity and gave me the confidence to use it well. He told me to live in the moment and I’ve been following his advice ever since,” she signs off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil cinema quirky sidekick Sivakarthikeyan Maaveeran Monisha Blessy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp