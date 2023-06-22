Home Entertainment Tamil

Mari Selvaraj's comments on 'Thevar Magan' creates furore

At the audio launch of  'Maamannan', Mari had said that even though he has great admiration for the 1992 film 'Thevar Magan' he couldn't determine whether the movie was right or wrong.

Published: 22nd June 2023 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Vadivelu, Mari Selvaraj, and Udhayanidhi Stalin on the sets of teh upcoming film 'Maamannan'.

By Express News Service

With just days left for the release of Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan, the film is currently in the eye of controversy following the director's statements at the recently conducted audio launch. The event was attended by prominent Tamil film personalities, including actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who was the chief guest. In his speech, Mari not only expressed his adulation for Kamal Haasan's 1992 film, Thevar Magan but also shared the negative impact of the Bharathan directorial.

Mari said, "Thevar Magan is one of the reasons Maamannan got made. Before making Pariyerum Perumal, and Karnan, I rewatched Thevar Magan because I consider it a masterclass in screenwriting. However, I must acknowledge that the film also had a negative impact, especially in my own life. In fact, I couldn't determine whether the movie was right or wrong. Although I initially viewed Thevar Magan as just a film, I also recognised its ability to influence a community. Maamannan was born from the mixed emotions I felt, positive and negative, after watching Thevar Magan."

Thevar Magan, penned by Kamal Haasan, tells the story of the feud between two brothers, Periya Thevar (Sivaji Ganesan) and Chinna Thevar (Kaka Radhakrishnan). This feud transcends generations, and their respective sons Sakthivel (Kamal Hassan) and Maayan (Nasser), find themselves at loggerheads too. During the speech, Mari asserted that Maamannan is a reimagination of Thevar Magan, where he places his father, a person from the oppressed caste, in the titular role.

However, Mari's words became a topic of contention on social media where sections of netizens were up in arms against his comments. They took offence against his words and felt it was insulting to the legacy of the Thevar Magan, and its creator Kamal Haasan. On the other hand, supporters of Mari's sentiment argued that any film can be criticised, and nothing in cinema should be held sacrosanct.

The arguments continue to be quite the rage on social media, which is divided between the camps of Mari Selvaraj and Kamal Haasan, with both sections bringing up older tweets and statements to disrupt the others' views. While some argued that Kamal himself apologised for the film and the titular song, some brought up a video of the late Vannarpetai Thangaraj (Pariyan's father in Pariyerum Perumal), who spoke about how Mari slapped him to get a scene right. While the filmmaker did apologise to him soon after, such arguments and counterarguments seem to be never-ending on various social media platforms.

Maamannan, which stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh is set to hit theatres on June 29. With music by AR Rahman, the film has cinematography by Theni Eswar and is backed by Red Giant Movies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mari Selvaraj Maamannan Kamal Haasan Thevar Magan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp