Tamil sequel 'Chandramukhi 2' gets release window

The film marks Kangana Ranaut's third project in Tamil after Dhaam Dhoom (2008) and Thalaivii (2021).

Published: 30th June 2023 11:41 AM

A YouTube screengrab from the teaser of 'Chandramukhi 2' starring Kangana Ranaut.

By Express News Service

Chandramukhi 2, the upcoming Tamil horror film is set to hit the theatres for the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi, the makers of the film announced on social media on Thursday.

The shooting of the film was wrapped up recently. The film, directed by P Vasu, has Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles. Chandramukhi 2 is backed by Lyca Productions. The film marks Kangana Ranaut's third project in Tamil after Dhaam Dhoom (2008) and Thalaivii (2021).

There is no clarity on whether the film is a direct sequel to Chandramukhi (2005), which in turn was a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1997). Chandramukhi starred Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyotika, Nayanthara and Vadivelu in prominent roles.

Chandramukhi 2 features an ensemble cast including Vadivelu, Radhika, Lakshmi Menon, Srushti Dange, Mahima Nambiar and Ravi Maria, among others. The film has music by MM Keeravani, with cinematography by RD Rajasekar. The editing is handled by Lewellyn Gonsalvez.

