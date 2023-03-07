Director Sundar Balu’s 'Kannitheevu' to get a direct TV premiere

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Director Sundar Balu’s upcoming film 'Kannitheevu' has skipped a theatrical release and is set to premiere on Colours Tamil on March 8, on Women’s Day. The film stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Dutta, Subhiksha Krishnan and Ashna Zaveri in lead roles.

When asked about the story of 'Kannitheevu', Sundar Balu says, “The film starts with three women from North Madras who protest for an issue in their area. While the protest initially fetches them recognition, it eventually spells trouble for them. A negative character, who gets affected by their protest, seeks revenge. How these women escape from him forms the rest of the story,” Sundar shares that Kannitheevu has all kinds of elements like adventure, action, drama, etc. “In one word, we can say that the film is a drama, but it also has fight scenes and elements of a thriller.”

The trailer showed Varalaxmi as a boxer. Speaking about her character, he says, “I decided to make Varalaxmi’s character a boxer because I wanted to show her as a bold and brave person who is always ready to face any kind of situation.”

Speaking about the all-female star cast, Sundar shares, “I wanted to do a gender-reversal with Kannitheevu and made the heroines do all that a conventional hero would do. Even in my yet-to-release debut film Garjanai, Trisha does all the action.” Sundar feels confident about 'Kannitheevu', irrespective of the platform it is released on. “A few years back, all films used to be released only in theatres. But today, with the development of digital platforms on the one hand, and piracy on the other, only big films are being released in theatres. The audience today are prepared to watch and appreciate films, irrespective of the platform.”

Kannitheevu has music by RS Raj Prathap, cinematography by Chitty Babu and editing by Lawrence Kishore. Lastly, Sundar assures that his long-delayed Garjanai will release in two months.

