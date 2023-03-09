Home Entertainment Tamil

Vetri joins hands with Jagadeesan Subu for 'Iravu' 

The upcoming horror comedy has Vetri playing a game developer who suffers from hallucinations and the story is based on a night he spends at a party, hosted at a haunted house.

Published: 09th March 2023 11:27 AM

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Actor Vetri, whose psychological thriller Memories is hitting the screens this Friday, will be teaming 
up with director Jagadeesan Subu for a film titled Iravu. The filmmaker previously made Sigai starring Kathir and Bakrid starring Vikranth. 

The upcoming horror comedy has Vetri playing a game developer who suffers from hallucinations and the story is based on a night he spends at a party, hosted at a haunted house. “It will be unlike all my previous films,” says Vetri, “I am playing a high-spirited character for the first time. Iravu will be my first step towards doing full-fledged commercial films.”

Iravu stars model Aria Selvaraj as the female lead, while actors Mansoor Ali Khan, George Maryan, Deepa, and Seshu form the supporting cast. The film has music by LV Muthuganesh, cinematography by Srinivasa Dhayanidhi, an associate of Vijay Milton and editing by Kutram Kadithal-fame CS Prem.

